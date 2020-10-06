Verity & Verity LLC Has $10.72 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,891 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,716 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 2.4% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,718,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,331,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,445,803,000 after purchasing an additional 907,397 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,149 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,675,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,174,122,000 after purchasing an additional 782,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 20.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.80. 218,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,923,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,188.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

