Verity & Verity LLC Has $9.39 Million Stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up approximately 2.1% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $9,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,154,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,947,677,000 after buying an additional 34,627,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,057,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,504,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,230 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,568,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,096,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,236 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,923,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $614,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $701,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,367. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $41.62. The stock had a trading volume of 9,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,643,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.42. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

