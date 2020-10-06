Verity & Verity LLC Purchases 122,695 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,695 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $29.57. The stock had a trading volume of 57,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,217,764. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.