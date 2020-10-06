Vertcoin (VTC) Hits Market Cap of $12.59 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00002073 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, QBTC, Bittylicious and SouthXchange. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $12.59 million and $135,376.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,686.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $346.48 or 0.03242254 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.52 or 0.02072966 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00440422 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.84 or 0.01037249 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011208 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00588448 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00049523 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 56,830,897 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Bittylicious, Bitsane, Coinroom, CoinEgg, YoBit, Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Bittrex, SouthXchange and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

