Viacoin (VIA) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a market cap of $3.99 million and approximately $32,788.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00446171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011172 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,171,230 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org.

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

