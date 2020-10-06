VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VICI Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. Its operating segment consists of real property business and golf course business. Real property business segment consists of leased real property. Golf courses include the Cascata golf course in Boulder City, Nevada, the Rio Secco golf course in Henderson, Nevada, the Grand Bear golf course in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the Chariot Run golf course in Elizabeth, Indiana. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Macquarie began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VICI Properties from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded VICI Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.89.

VICI opened at $24.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 99.57, a quick ratio of 99.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.74 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.19%.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.79 per share, with a total value of $123,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John W. R. Payne bought 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $198,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,243. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 146.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in VICI Properties by 1,023.3% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 59.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $67,000.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

