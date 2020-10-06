Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Now Covered by Analysts at BofA Securities

BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) in a report issued on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Vir Biotechnology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.11.

VIR stock opened at $39.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.03. Vir Biotechnology has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $75.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $66.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, CFO Howard Horn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,899,516.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $241,338.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,883,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,935 shares of company stock valued at $6,750,007 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,094,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,502,000 after acquiring an additional 111,005 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,426,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 517.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 189,973 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,589,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $6,532,000.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

