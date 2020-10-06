Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.00

Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 2250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VSTO shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. William Blair started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average of $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $479.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.82 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 48,719 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 107.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 20,960 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 22.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 296,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 54,266 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,489 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 52.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 163,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

