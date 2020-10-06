VMware (NYSE:VMW) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) in a research note released on Friday, RTT News reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VMware from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of VMware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.17.

Get VMware alerts:

NYSE VMW opened at $145.06 on Friday. VMware has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $173.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $191,820.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $2,051,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,027 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,782.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,838 shares of company stock worth $12,776,591. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 635.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of VMware by 85.2% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in VMware by 107.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in VMware by 33.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 415 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

See Also: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.