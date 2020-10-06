Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VOW3. Goldman Sachs Group set a €169.00 ($198.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America set a €174.00 ($204.71) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €163.19 ($191.99).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €134.70 ($158.47) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1 year high of €187.74 ($220.87). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €140.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is €131.23.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

