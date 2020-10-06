VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Given Buy Rating at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VYNE. BidaskClub raised shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Ci Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.88.

Shares of VYNE stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.68. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.07.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, CFO Andrew Saik purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 340,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Domzalski purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,033.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYNE. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 112.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 21,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 210.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,735 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 133.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 27,359 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 153.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 105,868 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 160.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 420,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

