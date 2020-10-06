VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Price Target Increased to $3.50 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VYNE. BidaskClub raised shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Ci Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut VYNE Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. VYNE Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.88.

NASDAQ:VYNE opened at $1.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $300.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.07.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Domzalski acquired 75,000 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,033.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Saik acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 340,000 shares in the company, valued at $496,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VYNE. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 319.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after buying an additional 2,007,735 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 105,868 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,071,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 160.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 420,994 shares in the last quarter. 50.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

