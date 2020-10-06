W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. W W Grainger makes up 5.5% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $6,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA raised its position in shares of W W Grainger by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 35,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after buying an additional 15,573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in W W Grainger by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in W W Grainger by 8.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in W W Grainger during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in W W Grainger during the second quarter valued at approximately $995,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total value of $918,843.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,489,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $1,025,827.20. Insiders have sold a total of 87,378 shares of company stock valued at $30,634,680 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $372.09. 5,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,062. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. W W Grainger Inc has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $372.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GWW shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $416.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $298.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James raised shares of W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.57.

W W Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.