Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

WNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Wabash National from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Wabash National stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 915,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after buying an additional 627,797 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 546,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 89,037 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,032,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after buying an additional 650,139 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 852,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after buying an additional 423,835 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

