Wagerr (WGR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $486.00

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $6.63 million and $486.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000317 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001263 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000083 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 216,638,484 coins and its circulating supply is 195,258,870 coins. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wagerr Coin Trading

Wagerr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

