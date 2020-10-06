Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.07. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

