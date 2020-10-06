Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) will report $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. Walmart posted earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year earnings of $5.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $6.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Walmart.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.46.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 926,690 shares of company stock worth $126,563,837 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 640.6% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.25. 26,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,806,658. The firm has a market cap of $401.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.59.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walmart (WMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.