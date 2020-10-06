Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Raised by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,564 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $417,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Walmart by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,254 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $66,166,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Walmart by 5,535.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,290,622 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 2,168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $110,112,000 after purchasing an additional 878,759 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $11,775,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,117,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 926,690 shares of company stock valued at $126,563,837 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. MKM Partners began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.46.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.25. The stock had a trading volume of 26,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,806,658. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $151.33. The firm has a market cap of $401.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

