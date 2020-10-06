WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions to the marine and energy markets. It serves merchant, offshore, cruise and ferry, navy and special vessel company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WRTBY. HSBC downgraded shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $2.27.

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 6.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that WARTSILA OYJ/ADR will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. It also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

