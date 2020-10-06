Wedbush Weighs in on Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 5th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.38. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

ANF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.55 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,431 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 707.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,541 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 22,378 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth about $447,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth about $6,702,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 193.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.