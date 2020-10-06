West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Hits New 52-Week High at $289.45

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $289.45 and last traded at $288.71, with a volume of 676 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $287.64.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $527.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $3,842,008.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,148.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,620,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,958,248,000 after acquiring an additional 938,852 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7,826.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 580,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,917,000 after acquiring an additional 573,372 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 416.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 535,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,597,000 after buying an additional 432,151 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 226.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 563,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,800,000 after buying an additional 390,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 33.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $135,739,000 after buying an additional 149,418 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.