Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westamerica Bancorp. is a bank holding company. The company provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary banks, Westamerica Bank and Bank of Lake County. It also owns Westamerica Commercial Credit, Inc., a company engaged in financing accounts receivable and inventory lines of credit and term business loans and Community Banker Services Corporation, a company engaged in providing the company and its subsidiaries data processing services and other support functions. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WABC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.25.

NASDAQ:WABC opened at $55.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.15. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $69.08.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $50.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.21 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 37.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit to local businesses and professionals.

