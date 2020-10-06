Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.79 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note issued on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.80. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 37.72%. The company had revenue of $50.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.21 million.

WABC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Shares of WABC stock opened at $55.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.15. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $69.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WABC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,889,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,634,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,597,000 after purchasing an additional 63,112 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,104,000 after purchasing an additional 49,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,985,000 after purchasing an additional 45,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit to local businesses and professionals.

