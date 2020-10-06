WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WidePoint is a technology-based provider of products and services to the government sector and commercial markets. WidePoint specializes in providing systems engineering, integration and information technology services. WidePoint’s wholly owned subsidiary, ORC, is at the forefront of implementing government-compliant eAuthentication identity management managed services and associated systems engineering/integration. ORC has earned four major U.S. federal government certifications offering the highest levels of assurance for transactions over the Internet. WidePoint’s profile of customers encompasses U.S. Federal Government agencies, including the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice as well as major U.S. defense contractors and several major pharmaceutical companies. “

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of WidePoint in a report on Friday, August 14th.

WYY opened at $0.49 on Friday. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.99.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.73 million.

In other news, CFO Kellie H. Kim bought 89,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $46,625.28. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 189,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,625.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $371,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 207,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $632,000. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $374,000.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

