Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Wintrust Financial Corporation is a bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services. They provide community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services through their subsidiaries, Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, North Shore Community Bank & Trust Company, Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, Barrington Bank & Trust Company, Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, and Northbrook Bank & Trust Company. “

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on WTFC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

WTFC opened at $45.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day moving average is $40.70. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $425.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer acquired 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.57 per share, for a total transaction of $31,591.73. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,084.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.66 per share, with a total value of $35,058.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at $287,297.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 212,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 103,650 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.