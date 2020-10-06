Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Trading 56.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Wrapped NXM token can now be bought for about $56.74 or 0.00498102 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 56.3% higher against the dollar. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $38.25 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00261976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00036894 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00085746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.70 or 0.01535534 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00160943 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Token Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 674,086 tokens. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

