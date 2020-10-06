Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $615.47 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) will report $615.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $499.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $668.00 million. Wyndham Destinations reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wyndham Destinations.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.41). Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.88 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WYND. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

Shares of Wyndham Destinations stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $33.24. 2,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,239. Wyndham Destinations has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $53.13. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -278.14 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $96,639.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.28 per share, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYND. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,592,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,119 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter valued at about $26,927,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at about $11,554,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wyndham Destinations by 121.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 744,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,169,000 after buying an additional 408,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Wyndham Destinations by 362.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 515,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,538,000 after buying an additional 404,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

