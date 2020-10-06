Wynn Macau Ltd (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wynn Macau Ltd (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Wynn Macau from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup downgraded Wynn Macau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Wynn Macau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Wynn Macau stock opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75. Wynn Macau has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $2.67.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 hotel towers with 1,008 rooms and suites; 8 casual and fine dining restaurants; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as 2 health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool.

