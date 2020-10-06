XpresSpa Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:XSPA)

XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 22,848 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 220% compared to the average daily volume of 7,140 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 200.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 56,847 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Get XpresSpa Group alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded XpresSpa Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

XSPA traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,697,655. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. XpresSpa Group has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $8.82.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 258.04% and a negative return on equity of 384.80%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.