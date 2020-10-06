York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of York Water from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

NASDAQ:YORW opened at $42.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average of $44.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.72 million, a P/E ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. York Water has a twelve month low of $34.56 and a twelve month high of $51.27.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. York Water had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 11.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that York Water will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1802 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YORW. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in York Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,566,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in York Water by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,253,000 after acquiring an additional 107,214 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in York Water by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in York Water by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 12,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in York Water during the 1st quarter worth $540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

