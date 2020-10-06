YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than-truckload (LTL) companies including YRC Freight, YRC Reimer, Holland, Reddaway, and New Penn. Collectively, YRC Worldwide companies have one of the largest, most comprehensive LTL networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities. “

Get YRC Worldwide alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on YRCW. BidaskClub raised YRC Worldwide from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on YRC Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Shares of YRC Worldwide stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $237.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 3.40. YRC Worldwide has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $5.65.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YRC Worldwide will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 434.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 948,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 770,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 44,647 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 72,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 171,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

Further Reading: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on YRC Worldwide (YRCW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for YRC Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YRC Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.