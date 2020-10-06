Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on YUMC shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

NYSE:YUMC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.95. 22,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,726,844. Yum China has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $59.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $305,375.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Yum China in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth $31,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth $36,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

