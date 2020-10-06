Zacks: Analysts Anticipate McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Will Post Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to post earnings per share of $1.63 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the lowest is $1.60. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $5.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 5th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MKC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.55.

In related news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total transaction of $997,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,789.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 85.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 371,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,687,000 after acquiring an additional 171,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth about $322,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,966,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 29.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 583,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,606,000 after purchasing an additional 131,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,670. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.28. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $112.22 and a 12 month high of $211.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

