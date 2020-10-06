Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) to Post $0.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Tenneco reported earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($2.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $1.37. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tenneco from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.89. Tenneco has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $16.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99.

In other Tenneco news, EVP Scott Usitalo bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,099.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Freyman bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,932 shares in the company, valued at $523,076.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

