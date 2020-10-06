Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) will announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Virtusa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.54. Virtusa posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Virtusa.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $301.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.20 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRTU. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Virtusa from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on Virtusa in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Virtusa during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Virtusa by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Virtusa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Virtusa by 39.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Virtusa by 55.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTU opened at $49.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. Virtusa has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

