Zacks: Analysts Expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to Announce $0.90 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.82. Bank of Hawaii posted earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $177.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on BOH. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE:BOH traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,731. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.43. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $95.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

In other news, Director John C. Erickson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.96 per share, with a total value of $51,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,182. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Victor K. Nichols purchased 4,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,078.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at $559,661.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 15.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 362.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth $211,000. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

