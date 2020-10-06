Zacks: Analysts Expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $456.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to announce $456.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $461.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $448.70 million. Genesco posted sales of $537.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, December 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genesco.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $391.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.29 million. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GCO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Genesco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Genesco from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of Genesco from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

GCO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.43. 5,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,227. Genesco has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $53.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Genesco by 42.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Genesco by 3,877.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genesco by 1,031.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Genesco by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Genesco by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genesco (GCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.