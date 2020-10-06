Zacks: Analysts Expect Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.84 Billion

Equities analysts expect Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) to announce $3.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.89 billion. Macy’s posted sales of $5.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year sales of $16.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.43 billion to $16.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $20.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.76 billion to $21.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on M. Zacks Investment Research raised Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE M opened at $6.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average is $6.37. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.55.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

