Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $230.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) to post sales of $230.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $226.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $236.20 million. Armstrong World Industries reported sales of $277.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year sales of $904.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $897.40 million to $911.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $961.60 million, with estimates ranging from $936.60 million to $993.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Armstrong World Industries.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $202.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.05 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 56.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI downgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.61.

In other news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 6,400 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,440.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,504,000 after buying an additional 43,325 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 16.2% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,572,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,543,000 after purchasing an additional 358,618 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 7.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 648,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,510,000 after purchasing an additional 44,668 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $70.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.91 and a 200-day moving average of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -58.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.09. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $111.46.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Armstrong World Industries (AWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.