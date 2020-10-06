Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) to report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CSI Compressco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.25). CSI Compressco posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSI Compressco will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.89). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CSI Compressco.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $96.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.15 million. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 62.32% and a negative net margin of 10.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CSI Compressco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CSI Compressco by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 733,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 164,415 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 17.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CCLP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 82,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,231. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88. CSI Compressco has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed engineered compressor packages; and sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

