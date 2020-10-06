Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $202.09 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) will announce $202.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $208.80 million and the lowest is $193.58 million. Huron Consulting Group posted sales of $219.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year sales of $849.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $842.42 million to $856.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $907.64 million, with estimates ranging from $890.40 million to $938.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $217.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.22 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%.

HURN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,040,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $783,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,805.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,005 shares of company stock valued at $839,345 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 347,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,396,000 after buying an additional 74,225 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 45,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HURN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.10. 480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,195. The company has a market capitalization of $937.83 million, a P/E ratio of -455.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.16. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $70.91.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

