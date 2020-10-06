Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will report $1.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $952.26 million. Lululemon Athletica reported sales of $916.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year sales of $4.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $5.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $5.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.61.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $2.14 on Friday, reaching $335.73. The company had a trading volume of 23,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 82.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.12. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $341.71 and a 200-day moving average of $287.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 18.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,902,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,465,528,000 after buying an additional 1,217,017 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3,822.4% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 742,312 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $231,608,000 after purchasing an additional 723,387 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,440,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,633,566,000 after purchasing an additional 721,636 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,231,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $233,389,000 after purchasing an additional 617,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,455,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,326,266,000 after acquiring an additional 419,130 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

