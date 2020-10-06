Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) will post sales of $1.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.82 billion. Motorola Solutions posted sales of $1.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year sales of $7.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.25 billion to $7.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.65 billion to $8.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 145.69%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.14.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $14,004,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $278,485.53. Insiders have sold 102,551 shares of company stock worth $15,907,236 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 13,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 172.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 418,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,602,000 after buying an additional 264,700 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 247,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,613,000 after buying an additional 10,777 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,927,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $270,032,000 after purchasing an additional 65,572 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $5,664,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.81. 3,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,091. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.59. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $120.77 and a 1 year high of $187.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

