Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) to Post $0.24 EPS

Brokerages expect that Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) will announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Postal Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.28).

Several research firms recently commented on PSTL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Postal Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

In other news, CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 3,195 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $43,931.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 637,058 shares in the company, valued at $8,759,547.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 66.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 101.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 105.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 34.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

PSTL stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $15.35. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,396. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $145.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.49 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

