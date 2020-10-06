Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) to post $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TC Pipelines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. TC Pipelines posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TC Pipelines will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TC Pipelines.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.83 million. TC Pipelines had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 70.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCP. Citigroup dropped their price target on TC Pipelines from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of TC Pipelines in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on shares of TC Pipelines in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Shares of TC Pipelines stock opened at $29.02 on Thursday. TC Pipelines has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average is $31.05.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in TC Pipelines by 46.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TC Pipelines during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in TC Pipelines during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Heronetta Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TC Pipelines in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

