Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.00 Million

Brokerages expect Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) to announce sales of $25.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full year sales of $25.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.71.

Shares of TPTX stock traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $93.99. 6,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,243. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $93.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $112,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 65.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $134,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

