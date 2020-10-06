Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Equities research analysts expect United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) to post $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.95. United Natural Foods reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Natural Foods.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 9.88%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNFI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $7.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 8,633.0% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 63,366 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 8.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $728,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $925.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $23.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.43.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Natural Foods (UNFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.