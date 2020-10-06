Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) will announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.25). Virgin Galactic reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04).

SPCE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 64.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 100.0% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPCE traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.13. 274,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,538,127. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.33. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $42.49.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

