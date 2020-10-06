Zacks: Brokerages Expect IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $915.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) will post sales of $915.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for IT Tech Packaging’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $980.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $832.96 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IT Tech Packaging will report full-year sales of $3.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover IT Tech Packaging.

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $803.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.00 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFII. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on IT Tech Packaging from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of IT Tech Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IT Tech Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IT Tech Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TFII traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $45.45. 5,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,094. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.29. IT Tech Packaging has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $46.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. This is a boost from IT Tech Packaging’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

About IT Tech Packaging

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

