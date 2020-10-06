Zacks: Brokerages Expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $356.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to announce sales of $356.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $362.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $350.86 million. NuStar Energy posted sales of $378.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NuStar Energy.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.67 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on NS shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NuStar Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Shares of NS stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.91. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $29.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.47.

In other NuStar Energy news, Director Dan J. Hill purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 58,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,140. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 8.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 9.5% in the second quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 11,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 14.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 10.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuStar Energy (NS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.